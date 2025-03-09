Consumer panel summons SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Over Pan Masala Ad

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jaipur II, has also issued a similar notice to Vimal Kumar Agarwal, chairman of JB Industries, which manufactures Vimal Pan Masala. The commission has directed all parties to appear before it on March 19 to respond to the allegations.

The complaint, filed by a Jaipur-based consumer, alleges that the advertisement misled consumers about the product’s impact and promoted harmful consumption habits. While pan masala brands often market their products under the guise of ‘cardamom’ or ‘mouth fresheners,’ critics argue they indirectly promote tobacco usage, which poses serious health risks.

The controversy surrounding celebrity endorsements of pan masala brands is not new. In recent years, several Bollywood stars have faced criticism for associating with such products. In many cases, public backlash and regulatory pressure have led actors to withdraw from such endorsements. However, high-profile celebrities continue to be the face of these brands, influencing millions of consumers.

Legal experts note that celebrities can be held accountable for misleading advertisements under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which imposes strict liability on endorsers if their promotions deceive consumers. If found guilty, the actors and the company could face penalties, including fines and a ban on future endorsements of similar products.

Despite growing awareness and health campaigns against tobacco-related products, pan masala remains widely consumed across India. Public health activists have repeatedly called for stricter regulations on its advertising and celebrity endorsements, arguing that such promotions normalize and glamorize the use of potentially harmful products.