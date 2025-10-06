God of Cricket Sachin Praises Thaman

Leading music composer S. S. Thaman is on cloud nine after spending quality time with the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. “Had a lovely time with Sachin all the way from Dallas to Dubai,” Thaman shared on X. “Showed him the CCL match clips of my batting. The master blaster said I have great bat speed. Uhffff... Sorted!” he added, hinting that the two “might work together soon.”



A self-proclaimed cricket enthusiast, Thaman actively participates in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) and has earned a reputation on the field as well. Recently, he received wide appreciation for his background score in an action entertainer, which many fans called “OG.”



“He’s also working on Akhanda 2, scheduled for release in December, besides scoring music for Prabhas’ upcoming film, The Raja Saab. Thaman has been ruling the music charts for quite some time now,” reveals a source.



In fact, Nandamuri Balakrishna was so impressed with Thaman’s work in films like Bhagavanth Kesari and Daaku Maharaj that he fondly renamed him ‘Nandamuri Thaman’ and even gifted him a Porsche car in recognition of his exceptional talent and high-octane background scores, adds the source.