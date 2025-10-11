Composer Thaman Scores a Century — This Time on the Cricket Field!

Some people are born to perform, and S.S. Thaman proves it — both in the music studio and on the cricket field. Known for his chart-topping tunes, the ace composer recently surprised fans with a smashing performance of a different kind. At Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Thaman traded his keyboard for a cricket bat and scored an unbeaten century, showing that his passion for cricket runs just as deep as his love for music.



At the Elite Cricket League, the spotlight shifted from melody to matchplay. Thaman took the crease with a grin and a clear goal — and in just 40 balls, he blazed his way to 108 runs. The stadium roared with cheers as Telugu fans celebrated his powerful strokes and sharp timing. Within hours, clips from his innings went viral, turning his sportsmanship into an online sensation.



Thaman later shared the moment on X (formerly Twitter), where fans flooded the comments section with admiration. One user aptly summed it up: “A tsunami of music and a tsunami of runs — that’s Thaman!”



Beyond the entertainment, the match carried a noble message too, promoted through hashtags like #CricketForCause and #OperationSindoor, highlighting that the event was about more than just sport — it was about unity and purpose.



On the professional front, Thaman continues his golden run in the music world. After delivering powerful songs and a pulsating background score for Pawan Kalyan’s “OG”, he is now composing for Telusu Kada, whose already-released tracks are trending across music platforms. With six to seven films in the pipeline, Thaman’s rhythm — both on and off the field — shows no signs of slowing down.