Composer Manisharma says “I am fan of KCR garu’

No doubt, the recent song “Maar Muntha’ from the much-hyped film ‘Double iSmart’ has irked the supporters of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and few of them lodged police complaints against the controversial song. “First of all, everyone happens to be a fanboy of Ex-Chief Minister KCR gaaru. That’s the reason I’ve decided to incorporate his famous line ‘Em Cheddamantaav’ into the song. Moreover, this is not an item number, it is a pure romantic song shot on the hero-heroine of the film” said Mani Sharma, defending the usage of KCR's punchlines.

Picture courtesy: DC

Elaborating further, the talented composer added, “KCR is known for conveying many serious matters in a colloquial way. That’s the reason we thought of remembering him in the song. If anyone was hurt, please enjoy the song but don't do this experiment in a wrong way”.



While director Puri Jagan, composer Mani Sharma and hero Ram Pothineni are facing a case from some BRS supporters. Even lyric writer Kasarla Syam and singer Rahul Sipligunj felt that the song was a tribute to KCR but not an insult to him. They feel that KCR’s speeches are always known for entertaining lines, and one should similarly see this usage. The much-hyped film ‘Double iSmart’ is directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh and it is the sequel of his earlier blockbuster ‘iSmart Shankar’ and it features Ram Pothineni donning the role as fiery Telangana bidda.



