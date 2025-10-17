Composer Devi Sri Prasad Set for Acting Debut?

Music sensation Devi Sri Prasad is reportedly gearing up to make his acting debut with the upcoming film “Yellamma”, directed by Venu Yeldandi of Balagam fame. The film, produced by Dil Raju under the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, has been in development for a while, mainly due to the unfinalized lead role.



Initially, stars like Nani and Nithiin were approached, but both had to step away due to scheduling conflicts. Names such as Sharwanand and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas also floated around, but sources now suggest that Devi Sri Prasad has emerged as the top contender to headline the project.



If confirmed, Yellamma would mark a major milestone in DSP’s two-decade-long musical journey, as he steps into acting for the first time — and that too as a lead actor. Said to be a musical social drama rooted in Telangana culture, the film is expected to blend emotional storytelling with a rich musical backdrop — something right up DSP’s alley.



Director Venu Yeldandi, known for his sensitive and realistic portrayal of rural life in Balagam, is expected to bring the same emotional depth to Yellamma. With a budget reportedly around ₹70 crore, the project is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious regional films in the pipeline.



The news of DSP’s possible acting debut has set social media abuzz, with fans eager for an official confirmation. If the reports hold true, Yellamma could mark the start of an exciting new chapter for one of Indian cinema’s most dynamic composers.