Complete List of Winners at the 97th Oscar Academy Awards

Los Angeles: Adrien Brody took home his second leading man Oscar for The Brutalist, Mikey Madison took home the best actress statuette and Anora was crowned best picture on its way to five awards Sunday. Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on A Real Pain and Zoe Saldaa won for her work in Emilia Prez. Sean Baker had a stunning night, winning the screenplay, director and editing awards for Anora.

Flow beat The Wild Robot for best animated feature film while Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design for his work on Wicked.

Here's the complete list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards: