Complete List of Winners at the 97th Oscar Academy Awards

3 March 2025 10:23 AM IST

Anora dominates with five awards, including Best Picture, while Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison take home top acting honors

The 97th Academy Awards saw Anora lead with multiple wins, including Best Picture and Best Director, with Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison claiming Best Actor and Actress.

Los Angeles: Adrien Brody took home his second leading man Oscar for The Brutalist, Mikey Madison took home the best actress statuette and Anora was crowned best picture on its way to five awards Sunday. Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on A Real Pain and Zoe Saldaa won for her work in Emilia Prez. Sean Baker had a stunning night, winning the screenplay, director and editing awards for Anora.

Flow beat The Wild Robot for best animated feature film while Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design for his work on Wicked.
Here's the complete list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:

Best Picture: Anora

Best Director: Sean Baker (Anora)

Best Actor: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Best Actress: Mikey Madison (Anora)

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best International Film: I'm Still Here

Best Documentary Feature: No Other Land

Best Original Screenplay: Anora – Sean Baker

Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave – Peter Straughan

Best Original Score: The Brutalist – Daniel Blumberg

Best Original Song: "El Mal" from Emilia Pérez

Best Animated Feature: Flow

Best Costume Design: Wicked – Paul Tazewell (first Black man to win in this category)

Best Production Design: Wicked

Best Cinematography: The Brutalist – Lol Crawley

Best Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two

Best Sound: Dune: Part Two

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Substance

Best Film Editing: Anora – Sean Baker

Best Documentary Short Film: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Live Action Short Film: I'm Not a Robot

Best Animated Short Film: In the Shadow of the Cypress

