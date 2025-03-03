Complete List of Winners at the 97th Oscar Academy Awards
Anora dominates with five awards, including Best Picture, while Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison take home top acting honors
Los Angeles: Adrien Brody took home his second leading man Oscar for The Brutalist, Mikey Madison took home the best actress statuette and Anora was crowned best picture on its way to five awards Sunday. Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on A Real Pain and Zoe Saldaa won for her work in Emilia Prez. Sean Baker had a stunning night, winning the screenplay, director and editing awards for Anora.
Best Picture: Anora
Best Director: Sean Baker (Anora)
Best Actor: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
Best Actress: Mikey Madison (Anora)
Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Best International Film: I'm Still Here
Best Documentary Feature: No Other Land
Best Original Screenplay: Anora – Sean Baker
Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave – Peter Straughan
Best Original Score: The Brutalist – Daniel Blumberg
Best Original Song: "El Mal" from Emilia Pérez
Best Animated Feature: Flow
Best Costume Design: Wicked – Paul Tazewell (first Black man to win in this category)
Best Production Design: Wicked
Best Cinematography: The Brutalist – Lol Crawley
Best Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two
Best Sound: Dune: Part Two
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Substance
Best Film Editing: Anora – Sean Baker
Best Documentary Short Film: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Live Action Short Film: I'm Not a Robot
Best Animated Short Film: In the Shadow of the Cypress