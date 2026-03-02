Los Angeles: “Sinners” was the top winner at the 2026 Actor Awards handed out Sunday during a ceremony that honored the best performances in film and television.



Presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the show was streamed live on Netflix.

Winners included Keri Russell for “The Diplomat,” Seth Rogen and a posthumous win for Catherine O'Hara for “The Studio.” Film winners included Michael B. Jordan and Jessie Buckley for the top film acting awards.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 2026 Actor Awards.

MOVIES Cast “Sinners”

Male actor in a leading role Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Female actor in a leading role Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Female actor in a supporting role Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Male actor in a supporting role Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stunt ensemble “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”

TELEVISION Drama ensemble “The Pitt”

Comedy ensemble “The Studio”

Female actor in a drama series Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Male actor in a drama series Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Female actor in a comedy series Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Male actor in a comedy series Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Female actor in a limited series or TV movie Michelle Williams, “Dying For Sex”

Male actor in a limited series or TV movie Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Stunt Ensemble “The Last Of Us”