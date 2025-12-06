Complaint Filed Against Aryan Khan for Allegedly Flashing Middle Finger at Bengaluru Pub

Bengaluru: A complaint has been filed against Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, for allegedly flashing the middle finger towards the crowd during a public event at the Bengaluru Pub on November 28. A lawyer has filed a police complaint seeking the registration of an FIR against actor Aryan Khan, alleging that he made an obscene gesture during a public event at a city pub on November 28, where he was seen showing middle fingers towards the crowd.

Advocate Owaiz Hussain S, a resident of Sankey Road, submitted the complaint to the DGP, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, the DCP (Central Division), the Inspector of the Cubbon Park Police Station, and the Karnataka State Women's Commission. The complainant alleged that several women were present at the venue when the gesture was made and claims that the act insulted their modesty, attracting relevant provisions of the BNS.



Complaint also stated "public discomfort, embarrassment and emotional distress," adding that the incident portrayed Bengaluru in a poor light as a "safe and dignified public environment." The complainant stated three things in a complaint, which include Aryan's intentionally making an obscene and humiliating gesture in the presence of women. Obscene acts in public: for performing an obscene gesture likely to cause annoyance or distress. Conduct likely to cause public disorder or alarm: citing the viral footage and public outrage following the incident. In his complaint, the advocate said that Khan was recorded showing the middle finger to people present at the event, which was held under the Ashok Nagar police station limits. Hussain said several women were present at the venue when Khan allegedly made the gesture, claiming that it amounted to insulting their modesty and constituted vulgar and indecent behaviour in a public place.



Hakay Akshay Machhindra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, informed that, based on social media posts, they had initiated a suo motu enquiry and gathered CCTV footage from the pub premises. The case is being investigated under Section 173 B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

