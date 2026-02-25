Comments Against Nandi Awards Are Unfortunate, Says Prasanna Kumar

Young producer Vamsi Nandipati has landed in controversy following his remarks at Sivaji’s Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani press meet, triggering strong backlash on social media. While attempting to praise actress Laya on stage, Vamsi made an inappropriate comparison, likening the prestigious Nandi Awards to “pandulu” (pigs).



Ironically, the anchor hosting the event did not initially grasp the remark and asked him to repeat it. During the conclusion of his speech, Vamsi reiterated the same statement, further escalating criticism. Though he later clarified that he had merely repeated something he had heard earlier, many felt the comments were avoidable—especially coming from a producer associated with the Telugu film industry.



Reacting to the controversy, veteran producer Prasanna Kumar, former General Secretary of the Telugu Film Producers Council, stated that such remarks were in poor taste. “The Nandi Awards have earned respect and prestige since the 1960s and have always been received with dignity by the Telugu film fraternity. Comments like these are unfortunate,” he said.



Prasanna Kumar also revealed that the Andhra Pradesh government is planning to reintroduce the Nandi Awards in 2026 to honour excellence in Telugu cinema, including awards for best actors, directors and technicians. “During N. Chandrababu Naidu’s earlier tenure between 2014 and 2019, committees were formed and lists of awardees were prepared, but the ceremony could not be organised. This time, producers and directors are hopeful that the awards for 2025 films will be presented and everything will fall in place soon,” he added.



He admitted that the Telangana government rechristened Nandi Awards as Gadar Film Awards and honoured Telugu talent. "It is doing a good job," he informs.



The incident has once again sparked debate on the responsibility of public figures while speaking on stage, especially when addressing institutions that hold historical and cultural significance within the industry.

