Comedy Legend Brahmanandam Hails Akshaye Khanna as Dhurandhar 2 Shatters Records

​Legendary actor Brahmanandam recently met Bollywood star Akshaye Khanna at his residence in Hyderabad. Sharing a photo of the duo on Instagram, Brahmanandam praised his colleague, captioning the post: “Met the underrated powerhouse Akshaye Khanna. You’re unreal.”



​Netizens were quick to flood the comments section with excitement. Akshaye Khanna is currently basking in the massive success of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, where he delivers a gripping performance as the film's antagonist.



​The movie is currently shattering box office records, collecting a staggering Rs 1,300 crore at the worldwide box office within just three days of its release. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has become a pan-India sensation.













Brahmanandam was recently seen in films like Brahma Anandam and Rangamarthanda. An iconic comedian who has acted in about 1200 movies, he is familiar to many Bollywood personalities.

