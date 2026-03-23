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Comedy Legend Brahmanandam Hails Akshaye Khanna as Dhurandhar 2 Shatters Records

Entertainment
23 March 2026 12:39 PM IST

Brahmanandam was recently seen in films like Brahma Anandam and Rangamarthanda

Comedy Legend Brahmanandam Hails Akshaye Khanna as Dhurandhar 2 Shatters Records
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Akshaye Khanna,Brahmanandam.

​Legendary actor Brahmanandam recently met Bollywood star Akshaye Khanna at his residence in Hyderabad. Sharing a photo of the duo on Instagram, Brahmanandam praised his colleague, captioning the post: “Met the underrated powerhouse Akshaye Khanna. You’re unreal.”

​Netizens were quick to flood the comments section with excitement. Akshaye Khanna is currently basking in the massive success of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, where he delivers a gripping performance as the film's antagonist.

​The movie is currently shattering box office records, collecting a staggering Rs 1,300 crore at the worldwide box office within just three days of its release. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has become a pan-India sensation.




Brahmanandam was recently seen in films like Brahma Anandam and Rangamarthanda. An iconic comedian who has acted in about 1200 movies, he is familiar to many Bollywood personalities.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
brahmanandam Akshaye Khanna 
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