This Tollywood actor is most sought-after comedian right now
Rarely do comedians get an opportunity to hog the limelight in a big film. Earlier, comedy kings like Brahmanandam, M S Narayana, and Vennela Kishore managed to draw more applause than heroes in some of their movies. Now, it is the turn of young comedian Satya to make his presence felt in his latest release 'Mathu Vadalara 2'. "No doubt, Satya stole the show with his comic one-liners and unique mannerisms and has become the flavor of the season," says a distributor. He claims that Satya utilized the author-backed role to the hilt and evoked enough laughs from the audience. “He was at his best and understood the limitations of a wafer-thin plot and went all out to enthrall viewers with knock-out comic performance," he adds.
He plays a special agent and teams up with his colleague Sri Simha and usurps a portion of the ransom amount after arresting the kidnapper and rescuing the girl. “More than the plot, their chemistry and timing were spot on. They reminded their fun-centric roles from part one ‘Mathu Vadalara’ in which they played food delivery agents. They carried the spirit and soul of the original and left the audience in splits,” he points out.
He also claims that probably by now, few producers would have reached him to cast him as a ‘hero’ in the films since the laugh-riot has set cash registers ringing in two Telugu states. “He may soon turn a protagonist and bound to grab more comic roles too,” he quips.