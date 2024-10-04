Bigg Boss Chahte Hain’ to ‘Bigg Boss Jaante Hain’ for its upcoming season

This season of 'Bigg Boss' Co-Powered by BellaVita Perfumes, Vaseline Body Lotion &Parle 20-20 cookies, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney and Go Cheese, Beauty Partner Blue Heaven, Hygiene Partner Harpic Disinfectant Bathroom cleaner and Associate Partner Galaxy Chocolates, premieres on 6th October at 9pm only on COLORS ~



Mumbai, 3rdOctober 2024: ‘Bigg Boss’ chahte hain… Nahin! Isssaal ‘Bigg Boss’ JAANTE hain… Get ready to unlearn everything you thought you knew about the baap of reality television as its most iconic phrase gets a makeover! The clock of entertainment is ticking louder than ever as COLORS prepares to launch the new season of its beloved cult reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. For the 18th season, the master of the most coveted house promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride through time, knowing the contestants’ future. With a legacy that echoes in the hearts of billions, India's favourite reality show has reigned over ratings and social media, turning unforgettable moments into massive cultural milestones. Its last seasons have shattered many records, but this edition dares to go one step further by bringing the future under the watchful eye of ‘Bigg Boss’. IssbaarBigg Boss dekhengegharwalonka future!

With the theme 'Time KaTandav', contestants will race against their future and the predictor of fate isn't destiny, but 'Bigg Boss' himself. In a mind-warping twist, Bigg Boss will not only foresee the contestants' every move but also anticipate when the host of the show will unleash his wrath upon them. From brewing alliances to upcoming confrontations, nothing will escape Bigg Boss's all-seeing eye! Amid the whirlwind of this twist, megastar Salman Khan will be reprising his role as the host, asking the tough questions, and dropping reality checks on Weekend KaVaar. Produced by Endemol Shine India and Banijay Group, 'Bigg Boss' Co-Powered by BellaVita Perfumes, Vaseline Body Lotion &Parle20-20 cookies, Special Partner Ching'sSchezwan Chutney and Go Cheese, Beauty Partner Blue Heaven, Hygiene Partner Harpic Disinfectant Bathroom cleaner and Associate Partner Galaxy Chocolates, premiering on 6th Oct at 9PM and thereafter every Monday to Friday at 10.00 pm only on COLORS and 24 hour LIVE channel on Jio Cinema for premium subscribers.

Alok Jain, President – General Entertainment, Viacom18, said, "At COLORS, we take pride in consistently innovating and delivering content that resonates with our audiences. Bigg Boss is a testament to this, with each season pushing the boundaries of innovation and entertainment. Our recent successful show ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' is also a reflection of this and our commitment to creating unique content. For 17 years, Bigg Boss has a legacy of disruption, and we continue this tradition with fresh, groundbreaking concepts year after year. We're staying true to our ethos of innovation with this year’s theme - Time KaTandav, that also extends to our sponsors and advertisers, as cutting-edge and innovative integrations unfold across TV, digital, and social platforms."

Talking about the show, the host Salman Khan said, “When the format of Bigg Boss 18 was narrated to me, I was quite intrigued. After hosting the show for 14 years, it’s exciting to see how it is bringing a whole new twist to the format, and I’m looking forward to exploring this fresh chapter as a host. Bigg Boss has always been about pushing boundaries, and this time, with the game’s predictions in play, I’m curious to see how the contestants respond to their fates being challenged. It’s going to be an interesting journey for them—and for me, as I navigate this uncharted territory with them. This is a welcome change, and I think it’s going to take both the contestants and viewers on an unpredictable ride full of surprises. I’m ready to see how this all unfolds.”

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “The legacy of entertainment created by Bigg Boss is a matter of immense pride for all of us at Endemol Shine India. With each season, Bigg Boss has not only captured the imagination of audiences but redefined the very nature of reality television. We are thrilled about the launch of this season, which takes an unprecedented leap by turning the format on its head. For the first time ever, Bigg Boss will predict the outcome of the show, challenging contestants to defy their fate and rewrite their own destiny. With the ever-charismatic Dabangg host Salman Khan at the helm, the omnipresent master of the house peering into the future, and a dynamic lineup of contestants ready to face the unknown, the stage is set for an entertainment extravaganza like no other.”

This year, Bigg Boss is redefining its iconic tagline from "Bigg Boss Chahte Hain" to "Bigg Boss Jaante Hain," signalling a more omniscient presence in the show. The campaign kicks off with a mix of ex-Bigg Boss contestants and COLORS actors like Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, ShilpaShinde, Deepika Singh and ShalinBhanot receiving cryptic notes, sparking intrigue about ‘Bigg Boss future Jaante Hain’. This theme of "Time KaTandav" is explored through various digital initiatives, including behind-the-scenes content, Snapchat lenses, and Instagram filters that transport fans into the Bigg Boss house, as well as a 7-day challenge where audiences complete time-bound tasks. In a unique global spectacle, cutting-edge CGI technology will bring the concept of 'Time KaTandav' to life, with the iconic Bigg Boss eye projected on prominent clock towers around the world, symbolizing the power of Bigg Boss. Contestant introductions are reimagined through creative elements such as palm astrology using holographic displays, showcasing possible future outcomes and narrating contestants' journeys. These multi-faceted approaches, along with the time capsule concept for contestant reveals and "blast from the past" videos featuring comedic collaborations, aim to engage fans across various platforms, creating buzz and excitement for the upcoming season.

With a new theme, JioCinema is all set to ensure uninterrupted entertainment for Bigg Boss 18 with its 24-hour LIVE channel, providing exclusive content access to fans. The platform will boost interactivity with exciting watch-and-win programs like Hype and JeetoDhanDhanaDhan, featuring fun trivia about the show. Viewers can also participate in DekhoBigg Boss, Jeeto iPhone 16, where they can answer questions from the premiere episode through the day and win a brand-new iPhone 16! Voting remains to be an essential feature, allowing fans to save their favourite contestants from nominations. Additionally, engaging content segments such as House Reveal and contestant interviews will keep viewers hooked throughout the season.

