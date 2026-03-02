Reminders of Him Starring Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers Set for Theaters

Universal Pictures India (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) is set to bring one of the best-selling novels, Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, to theatres on 13th March, 2026. The film explores themes of grief, motherhood, love, loss, and redemption, and stars Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, and Rudy Pankow in pivotal roles. Motherhood lies at the emotional core of the narrative, shaping the journey of its characters while delicately balancing their internal struggles and evolving relationships.

Adapted from Hoover’s widely loved novel, the film captures how moments of happiness and beauty often emerge briefly and unexpectedly, even in the midst of profound pain. Speaking about the casting of Ledger, Hoover shared that the team was seeking an actor who embodied the character’s emotional depth and quiet strength. Tyriq Withers, she noted, stood out early on due to his previous work. “The role required an actor capable of holding the audience’s empathy while carrying deep emotional complexity. Tyriq is doing so much with such restraint and warmth that it was immediately clear he was right for Ledger.”

For Withers, the role carried strong personal resonance. Portraying Ledger allowed him to reflect on his own experiences and develop a deeper understanding of love, loss, and healing. He also spoke about the impact of Colleen Hoover’s presence on set and how it shaped his performance. “Having Colleen there was incredible,” Withers says. “She is open and generous, and that gave me confidence. When the person who created the character tells you, ‘You are Ledger,’ it allows you to trust your instincts completely.”

With its emotionally layered storytelling and a cast deeply connected to the book, Reminders of Him promises to translate the novel’s intimate themes to the big screen with sensitivity and depth. As the film prepares for its theatrical release, it aims to resonate with both long-time readers of the book and new audiences alike, offering a poignant exploration of love, forgiveness, and the possibility of redemption.

Experience Colleen Hoover’s Reminders of Him on the big screen in theatres on 13th March, 2026.