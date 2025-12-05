CM Revanth Wins Respect for Supporting Cine Workers, Says Raj Kandukuri

National Award–winning producer Raj Kandukuri has hailed the path-breaking decision of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to allocate 20% of the additional revenue from the new ticket hike for the welfare of cine workers in connection with Akhanda 2 . "It is a great move. He has given dignity and respect to every cine worker in the Telugu film industry. Some workers are struggling to find work, and the CM extending support to them is a welcome measure,” he says.

Earlier, the Telangana government granted formal permission for a temporary increase in cinema ticket prices for Akhanda 2, which was scheduled to release on December 5.The order was issued based on a request made by the film’s producers and in accordance with existing guidelines governing ticket rate revisions. “This is a first-of-its-kind initiative and will go a long way in protecting nearly 14,000 workers belonging to 24 crafts in Telugu cinema,” Raj Kandukuri points out.



As per the approved structure: – Single screens: ₹50 additional per ticket



– Multiplexes: ₹100 additional per ticket Additionally, a special 8:00 PM show on December 4 has been permitted with a ticket price of ₹600, inclusive of GST.

The government has mandated that 20% of the additional revenue earned through the hiked ticket prices must be deposited into the Movie Artists’ Welfare Association account to support film industry workers. A separate financial account will be opened and managed by the Telangana Film Development Corporation in consultation with the Labour Commissioner. 'Even Tamil Nadu and Kerala haven't issued such G.Os', concludes Kandukuri.