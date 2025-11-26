 Top
CM Revanth Reddy, Allu Arjun Likely to Attend Akhanda 2 Pre-Release Event

26 Nov 2025 4:22 PM IST

Telangana Chief Minister and the Pushpa star set to grace the grand gala in Kukatpally on November 28.

The pre-release event of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 promises star-studded appearances, including CM Revanth Reddy and Allu Arjun, delighting fans ahead of the film’s launch.

If sources are to be believed, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is expected to grace the pre-release event of Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. "Allu Arjun is also likely to be a guest at the grand gala, scheduled to be held in Kukatpally on November 28, if everything goes according to plan," a source said.

Following the Sandhya Theatre stampede last year, Allu Arjun was briefly arrested and later released on bail. "Earlier this year, Allu Arjun received the Best Actor Gadar Award from the Chief Minister for his performance in Pushpa: The Rule. He also delivered a powerful dialogue from the film. After a gap, the CM will be sharing the stage with Allu Aravind's second son this weekend," the source added.

Balakrishna and Allu Arjun had previously charmed audiences during a special screening of Unstoppable, where their friendly banter went viral on social media. "The segment received huge ratings at the time," the source noted.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
