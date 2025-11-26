CM Revanth Reddy, Allu Arjun Likely to Attend Akhanda 2 Pre-Release Event

If sources are to be believed, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is expected to grace the pre-release event of Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. "Allu Arjun is also likely to be a guest at the grand gala, scheduled to be held in Kukatpally on November 28, if everything goes according to plan," a source said.

Following the Sandhya Theatre stampede last year, Allu Arjun was briefly arrested and later released on bail. "Earlier this year, Allu Arjun received the Best Actor Gadar Award from the Chief Minister for his performance in Pushpa: The Rule. He also delivered a powerful dialogue from the film. After a gap, the CM will be sharing the stage with Allu Aravind's second son this weekend," the source added.

Balakrishna and Allu Arjun had previously charmed audiences during a special screening of Unstoppable, where their friendly banter went viral on social media. "The segment received huge ratings at the time," the source noted.