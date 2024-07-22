“Cleaning Up After Action Scenes And Resetting Would Take Nearly 90 Minutes”, Says Kill Actor Abhishek Chauhan

Hyderabad: Actor Abhishek Chauhan, best known for his projects: "Asur," "Mast Mein Rahane Ka," "Bahut Hua Samman," "Andekhi," and "TVF's Cubicles," among others, was recently seen as an NSG commando in "Kill," starring alongside Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor.

For this action-packed film "Kill," the actor underwent intense preparation and physical training to authentically portray the role of a commando. He says, "Our training for the film was divided into two parts. First, we focused on understanding the mindset of commandos and their daily lives, working closely with my co-actors and with Lakshya to build a strong bond that would translate on screen. We participated in detailed workshops to get to know each other better. The second part was intense physical training, lasting three to four months, where we learned combat, martial arts, and choreography. We spent around three hours daily on action choreography and another few hours on acting workshops. Our directors and action director guided us, making the physical movements second nature to us."





The actor revealed details about the violence training, stating, "We received some training with guns on how to use and handle various tools, but our major focus was on knife combat. We learned different types of knives, their uses, and techniques for wielding them in various action scenarios. Additionally, we were taught bodily violence, including body-to-body combat and other actions, which required extensive practice and training."

He spoke about the challenges he faced while filming this movie, saying, "While shooting for the film, my schedule required me to arrive on set early and rehearse for around three hours daily, especially for the action scenes. We couldn't afford many retakes due to the intensity and precision required. Cleaning up after action scenes and resetting would take nearly 90 minutes. After completing my scenes, I would take care of my wardrobe meticulously.”







While preparing for his character in "Kill" he noticed several things about the commandos and said, "I observed that commandos work tirelessly for 9 to 10 hours, performing their tasks and actions. After a brief 2 to 3-minute rest, they receive orders from their superiors and proceed to the next task. I truly appreciate their dedication. They are on another level, trained to the extent that they can neutralize threats using everyday items like a toothbrush, pencil, or pen."