Devdas to Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Iconic Movies Back in Theatres

Hyderabad: Cinépolis India, the country’s first international and one of its leading multiplex chains, is celebrating Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s legacy in cinema with a special tribute. Starting October 31, the Sharukh Khan Film Festival will screen seven of his most loved films across 24 cities in India.



The festival features a nostalgic line-up spanning SRK’s journey from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Devdas to Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Jawan. Running through the first week of November, it invites fans to relive their favourite SRK moments on the big screen where his legacy truly shines.



“Few actors have shaped Indian cinema like Shah Rukh Khan. With this festival, we want to celebrate his legacy by recreating the shared joy of watching his films together on the big screen. At Cinépolis, we believe every screening should feel like an experience, from premium formats to curated dining, and this celebration is about bringing that immersive magic back to audiences across the country,” said Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinépolis India.



The festival will feature the actor’s iconic films including, Main Hoon Na, Devdas, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dil Se, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Jawan.