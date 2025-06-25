Cinépolis Launches Morning Matinee Shows at Just ₹99 Across India

Hyderabad:Cinépolis, India’s first international cinema exhibitor is excited to introduce Morning Matinee- a new weekday morning show offering; where movie lovers can enjoy the big screen experience starting at just ₹99. This initiative kicks off across all participating Cinépolis cinemas nationwide.



“Good Mornings Start at ₹99!”, the Morning Matinee is part of the brand’s Everyday Low-Price strategy designed to make cinema’s more accessible and inclusive. This offering caters to all individuals alike who prefer or benefit from weekday morning shows with fewer crowds and affordable pricing.



“Cinema is for everyone, and with Morning Matinee, we’re making it even easier for early risers and value-seekers to enjoy their favorite movies in world-class theatres. This move aligns with our commitment to affordability without compromising on the premium experience that Cinépolis is known for.” said Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinépolis India.



Whether you're a freelancer enjoying a flexible work schedule, or a senior citizen seeking comfort and entertainment, Morning Matinee offers a pocket-friendly way to begin the day with the magic of cinema.