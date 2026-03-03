Cinépolis India Launches Oscar Film Festival 2026

Cinépolis India today announced the Oscar Film Festival 2026, bringing seven Oscar-nominated titles back to the big screen across 30 cinemas and 15 states in the country from 6 March 2026, with tickets starting at ₹149.



The festival is anchored by four Best Picture nominees: Sinners (a record-breaking 16 nominations, the most for any film in Oscar history), One Battle After Another (13 nominations), Marty Supreme (9 nominations), and Bugonia (4 nominations). The lineup also features F1 (4 nominations including Best Picture), Avatar: Fire and Ash (nominated for Best Visual Effects and Best Costume Design), and Zootopia 2 (nominated for Best Animated Feature). Additionally, Weapons, which has been widely covered as an Oscar-season title, rounds out the festival slate.

Timed to launch nine days before the 98th Academy Awards ceremony on 15 March, the Oscar Film Festival gives Indian audiences the opportunity to experience these films on the big screen in the lead-up to Hollywood's biggest night. For titles like Sinners and One Battle After Another, which have dominated this year's awards conversation globally, the festival offers audiences a chance to revisit or discover them in the format they were made for.

Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinépolis India, said: "This year's Oscar lineup is one of the strongest in recent memory, led by Sinners' record 16 nominations. We see a clear audience appetite for event-driven theatrical experiences, and the Oscar Film Festival is designed to meet that. By bringing these titles back at ₹149, we are making award-season cinema accessible to audiences across 41 cities in the country. The goal is to let more people experience these films the way filmmakers intended, on the big screen."

The Oscar Film Festival builds on Cinépolis India's focus on creating film-led event properties that go beyond standard programming. The initiative combines globally recognised titles, accessible pricing, and a distinct festival identity timed to one of cinema's most high-profile moments of the year.

About Cinépolis India

Cinépolis India is a group company of Cinépolis and is the first international cinema exhibitor in India. With the vision of lighting up the movie of one’s life with smiles and unforgettable moments, Cinépolis aims to offer an unmatched experience to movie patrons. The company currently operates 491 screens in India under the brand names Cinépolis, Cinépolis VIP, and Fun Cinemas.

Cinépolis has pioneered several innovations in the exhibition industry, including luxury cinemas with Cinépolis VIP and Cinépolis Junior, an auditorium specially designed for kids with colorful bean bags, cushy sofas, and loungers. The multi-benefit loyalty program, Club Cinépolis, enhances the movie-watching experience with free registration, points rewards, pre-screening invites, and star visits.

Over the years, Cinépolis India has received numerous accolades, including the IMAX Big Cine Award for India’s Top Multiplex Chain of the Year and the Image Retail Award for Retail Launch in 2023. At MAPIC India 2023, Cinépolis was honored with the Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Best Turnaround Story and Retailer of the Year – Leisure and Entertainment awards. In 2024, the company was again recognized as the Retailer of the Year – Leisure and Entertainment at MAPIC Retail.

