Cinevesture International Film Festival sets masterclasses by Jaideep Ahlawat, Richa Chadha & others

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) on Tuesday announced the line-up of panel discussions and masterclasses at its upcoming first edition, to be held in Chandigarh.

The film gala, set to begin from Wednesday, will present 20 masterclasses and panel discussions featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Tahira Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Roshan Mathew, Abhay Deol, Sudhir Mishra, Suvinder Vicky, Boman Irani, Rasika Dugal, Rajshri Deshpande, directors Ajitpal Singh, Anurag Singh, Shekhar Kapur, Sudhir Mishra and Saugata Mukherjee, Head of Content, SonyLiv, Sony Pictures Network India, and many more.

The finale session will include a masterclass with filmmaker Karan Johar of Dharma Productions. This conversation will be moderated by Namrata Joshi, CIFF Market Projects curator and film critic.

The CIFF is being organised by Cinevesture Pvt. Ltd.

“CIFF wants to bring the best minds together through our specifically curated masterclasses to further the conversation on the creative as well as the business aspects of the industry and how to build upon it,” said Nina Lath, founder & CEO of Cinevesture in a statement.

V. S. Kundu, CIFF Director, said masterclasses are a great way to have engaging conversations.

"We are happy to be having such an esteemed panel of visionaries that the audience will only benefit from. The masterclasses are intended to touch every aspect of filmmaking and we are only hoping the best to come out of these panel discussions," Kundu added.

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati, former head of Cannes Film Market Jerome Paillard, former co-director of Sundance Film Festival Nicole Guillemet, filmmaker Ajitpal Singh, filmmaker-screenwriter Nuhash Humayun, and the co-owner of the Blake Friedmann Literary Agency Julian Friedmann are part of the festival advisory board.

While Cannes Award-winning French film "The Taste of Things" starring Juliette Binoche is the opening film of the festival, South Korean blockbuster hit "Exhuma (Pamyo)", which premiered at the 2024 Berlinale, will close the gala on March 31.