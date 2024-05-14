Cinépolis India Launches Democracy Delivers Initiative

Hyderabad: Cinépolis, the first international cinema exhibitor in India, is thrilled to announce a special offer as our nation pulsates with the rhythms of democracy during this election season. As a brand deeply committed to engaging with the community and promoting civic responsibility, Cinépolis is proud to launch its Democracy Delivers initiative to incentivize and reward voters. India proudly holds the mantle of the world's largest democracy, Cinépolis is privileged to stand alongside the citizens and invite them to revel in the magic of cinema while honoring the beauty of democracy in action. This offer entails a flat 20% discount, up to Rs. 120, on all ticket bookings made at cinema Points of Sale (PoS) when customers present their voting mark. This exclusive discount is applicable to all movies and will be valid at all Cinépolis properties across the nation from May 9th, until June 6th, 2024.



"In India, the world's largest democracy, voting holds immense power, shaping the course of our collective future. At Cinépolis, we firmly believe in the transformative power of community and the pivotal role each individual plays in the democratic process. What better way to celebrate the essence of democracy than by seamlessly intertwining the joy of cinema with the profound significance of voting and elections, empowering our people to be active participants in shaping our nation's destiny. We are excited to roll out this special offer as part of our commitment to fostering civic engagement and rewarding our patrons for their participation in the democratic process, said Mr. Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinépolis India.”

In addition to the discounted ticket prices, Cinépolis is sweetening the deal with a complimentary F&B offer. Moviegoers can enjoy a free refill on Jumbo Butter Salt Popcorn and Coke (810mL) with the purchase of their ticket.

Cinépolis invites all movie enthusiasts and voters alike to take advantage of this exclusive offer and make their voices heard at the ballot box while enjoying the latest blockbuster hits.





