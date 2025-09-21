Cinema has no Boundaries: Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Honour

Kochi: "Cinema today has no boundaries--it has become pan-Indian," said Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as he dedicated the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest cinematic honour, to Indian cinema and its audience.

A day after being named the recipient of the country's highest recognition in the field of cinema for 2023, the actor recalled that when he received the call from the Prime Minister's Office informing him about the award, he could not believe it.

"I thought it was a wild dream. I even asked them to repeat it," Mohanlal told a press conference here on Sunday.

The superstar credited the recognition to the collective efforts of the film industry and the unwavering support of viewers throughout his career.

"This is not just my award--it belongs to Indian cinema. I thank God for this honour. Any work must be done with honesty and dedication, and many people helped me along the way. I share this recognition with all of them," Mohanlal said.

He described the field in which he works as his God.

"That is why I say this award is God-given. There is honesty in the work we do. I share this award with everyone. I am not someone who shoulders criticisms and walks; this moment is to be cherished," the actor said.

Mohanlal, who has completed 48 years in films, said he was fortunate to work alongside some of the greatest names in the industry, and their blessings were behind this honour.

He also recalled visiting his ailing mother on Sunday morning to share the news. "She blessed me when she heard it. Her prayers are also behind this award."

Mohanlal, who begins shooting for Drishyam 3 on Monday, admitted that he initially found it hard to believe the announcement.

Describing cinema as both "magic" and a "circus" that he has been part of for nearly five decades, the actor emphasised the need for more good films. "I will remain part of that collective effort," he said.

Mohanlal marked the occasion by cutting a cake along with colleagues, as friends and well-wishers gathered to congratulate him.

Upon arriving in Kerala earlier in the day for the first time since the announcement of the prestigious award, Mohanlal told reporters at Kochi airport that he dedicated the honour to the film industry.

"I wish for more good things to come for the industry, and I hope this recognition inspires the new generation," he said with a smile.

Visibly moved, Mohanlal thanked God, the audience, his parents, and the country.

"This is immense happiness," he said.

"I'm grateful to everyone who has been a part of my journey."

Recalling his 48-year-long career, Mohanlal said, "I remember everyone who walked with me and send my love and prayers to them on this occasion."

He credited the audience and the Malayalam film industry for making him who he is today.