Cine Woman Producer Booked in Polygamy

Hyderabad: An assistant cameraman, G. Nagarjuna, has lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police against a woman who claimed to be a Telugu cine producer for allegedly cheating him of Rs.18.5 lakh after promising to marry him.

According to Jubilee Hills sub-inspector I. Chandra Shaker, Nagarjuna said in his complaint that the woman, identified as Asha Mallika, had told him that she would divorce her husband. Nagarjuna married Mallika at the Chilkur Balaji temple recently.

Immediately afterwards, Malika borrowed Rs.18.5 lakh from Nagarjuna but did not return it and instead filed a complaint against him with the Kupatpally police.

Nagarjuna claimed that he later learned that Mallika was married twice before, and not once as he had claimed, and had three children which she did not disclose to him.

Nagarjuna told the police that Mallika had twice filed a complaint against her first husband with the Gajuwaka police in 2016 and another her second husband in 2019 at Kukatpally.

Mallika was reportedly involved in cheating and fraud by using her IDs, police sources disclosed. She has been booked for marrying a second time without getting a divorce.