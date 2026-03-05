Cillian Murphy Shuts Down Voldemort Casting Rumors

Over the past few days, speculation has been making the rounds regarding Cillian Murphy’s casting for the role of Voldemort. Even Ralph Fiennes, who played the iconic villain in the original film adaptations, seemed to suggest that Murphy’s involvement was a done deal. In a viral video, Fiennes remarked: “I am told [my shoes] are already filled, aren't they? I think Cillian Murphy is very good. A very good choice.”



However, in a recent interaction, Murphy firmly denied the rumors of him playing the Dark Lord in the forthcoming Harry Potter TV series. “I am categorically not,” he stated. “Can you make that the headline?”



While the lead villain remains unconfirmed, the series has already begun assembling its ensemble. Newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton are set to star as the central trio, supported by a veteran adult cast including Janet McTeer, John Lithgow, Nick Frost, and Paapa Essiedu. The ambitious HBO production is slated to premiere in 2027, with subsequent seasons expected to arrive annually through 2034.

