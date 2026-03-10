Christopher McQuarrie, Arnold Schwarzenegger Team Up for Conan the Barbarian Sequel

Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, along with Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger, is set to work on the much-anticipated sequel to the 1982 film Conan the Barbarian.



McQuarrie is known for writing the screenplay for The Usual Suspects and for directing several films in the Mission: Impossible franchise, including last year’s release, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning starring Tom Cruise. He has now teamed up with Schwarzenegger to direct the upcoming sequel.



In the film, Schwarzenegger is set to reprise the role of Conan, the barbarian warrior that helped establish him as a Hollywood star when the original movie was released in 1982.



The first film was adapted from the stories created by Robert E. Howard. Following its success, a sequel titled Conan the Destroyer was released in 1984. The upcoming film will serve as the third installment in the series and aims to revive the franchise while completing the trilogy.



Schwarzenegger, 78, announced the project and McQuarrie’s involvement during the Arnold Sports Festival held in Columbus.



The actor is expected to return to the screen as “King Conan,” with 20th Century Fox backing the production.



