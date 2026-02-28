Chris Hemsworth's Crime 101 Movie Review

Chris Hemsworth’s new action film reminds us of movies like Nicolas Winding Refn’s ‘Drive’ and Ryan O neils ‘The Driver’, and also puts many resemblances towards Michael Mann’s heat and some elements of ‘Zodiac’ like investigations being taken on.

This movie is basically adapted from a novel of the same name, which was written by Don Winslow.

Crime 101, even though the name seems very subtle, is not just another weepy crime movie. But instead it is a gritty crime-thriller which focuses on the individual perspective of a mysterious thief, a police detective played by Mark Ruffalo, who is in pursuit of finding the mysterious killer, and an insurance broker whose company is responsible for paying the price to the people the thief has stolen from.

The film starts off with a scene where Mike Davis, who is a disciplined thief, follows a car and steals the diamonds worth $3 million from it. It does not start with a clear premise. But rather pulls the audience into the store and reveals everything to them as the story progresses.

In this film, Mike Davis is not just another seasonal robber. But, instead, he carefully chooses his objectives and plans before executing a job. The uniqueness of his character is that he chooses not to exterminate his victims and create violence. Instead, he does so in a very modest yet excruciating way, which the victims cannot comprehend. And also, he does not kill them to make sure that there isn’t any DNA evidence left for the police.

Coming back to the start, when he is in pursuit of stealing the diamonds, he is shaken after he is met with a consequence where the victim tries to shoot at him. The title of the movie refers to ‘The Freeway 101’ in California, and in this film, the protagonist makes use of this freeway to plan his robberies around it.

This had indeed set a tone towards the course of the movie, and arriving at the screenplay of this movie, it is really phenomenal in terms of the structure and dialogues, and also provides a unique yet relatable character arcs to all the characters in their very own ways.

And the cinematography, too, is not too conventional, with some very appealing drone shots and several splendid chase sequences dispersed throughout the film, and the cinematography transformed Los Angeles into an enchanted and grotesque city of criminals.

What makes this movie unique? Apart from its visual aesthetics, the film's plot, even though it looks simple, due to the remarkable and tremendous performances given out by Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, and Monica Barbaro, who falls in love with Mike Davis without knowing him completely. However, the notable one’s can be assumed the role of Barry keoghan, who is a young sadistic thief, who goes after Mike and of Nick Nolte, the old man who is supposedly the head of these thief’s and overall when we look at a very speculative way, the film had excelled itself in terms of the overall direction, acting, screenplay and especially cinematography.

Crime 101, even though it contains a star cast, has been curated in its own exceptional way by the director and writer Bart Layton. This film highlights various themes such as deception, conviction towards actions that we are bound to do, and the consequences that follow from those actions.

It is a one-of-a-kind movie that every movie must watch and contains a ambigious essence unlike any other crime thrillers. This movie isn’t just about a cat and a mouse chase, but instead seeks to resolve the personal failures of the characters in a very unforeseen yet logical manner.

This article was written by Nag Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.