Chota K Naidu Says Cinematographers Blindly Follow CGI Technicians

Ace cinematographer Chota K. Naidu made some striking remarks about the growing influence of CGI (Computer Generated Imagery) technicians in filmmaking, stating that they now play a decisive role in shaping VFX-heavy films. According to him, this is also one of the reasons why such films are taking longer to complete their production.



Speaking to the media at a film event for Vadaala, Chota K Naidu spoke about how the role of cinematographers has changed in films dominated by visual effects.



“A cinematographer does not have a big role in the success or failure of VFX-heavy films. Directors are hiring dedicated CGI technicians to achieve the visuals they want,” he said. He openly admitted that even experienced cinematographers are now following the instructions of CGI experts during shoots.



“Today, even senior cameramen are blindly following CGI technicians. We cooperate with them because if the final output doesn’t look good, the blame will fall on the cinematographer,” he explained.



Chota also revealed how crucial the involvement of CGI technicians has become in modern filmmaking.



“Nowadays, not even a single frame is finalized without the knowledge of the CGI technician. They have become an indispensable part of the director’s team,” he said.



Talking about his upcoming magnum opus, Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi, Chota said he is also following the same approach as the film is being mounted on a grand scale.



“Vishwambhara is being made on a huge scale with a budget of around Rs 400 crore. So we are also working closely with CGI technicians to achieve the required visuals,” he added.



Chota noted that earlier CGI experts were only part of the technical team and used to offer suggestions. But today their role has expanded significantly, almost on par with directors when it comes to finalizing certain scenes.



He also pointed out that when visual effects fail to impress audiences, it is often the cinematographer who faces criticism.



“There is a common misconception that the cinematographer finalizes every frame after the director approves a shot. But in today’s VFX-heavy films, many decisions are actually influenced by CGI technicians,” he said.

