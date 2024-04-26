Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran Goes to Sets

The highly anticipated film, Veera Dheera Sooran, has finally begun shooting, and the excitement is palpable! The team, led by director S.U. Arunkumar, has started filming with a bang, and we can't wait to see the magic unfold on screen.

Starring the talented Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, Veera Dheera Sooran promises to be an epic tale of action, drama, and suspense. With music by the versatile G.V. Prakash and cinematography by S.J. Suryah, this film is already generating buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.The cast includes a talented ensemble of actors, including Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, Nieswar, and Prasanna, among others. With editing by Prasanna and art direction by C.S. Balachandar, the technical crew is equally impressive.With Think Music India handling the music rights and Hridhu Haroon on board as the executive producer, the film's production is in good hands.Stay tuned for more updates on Veera Dheera Sooran, and get ready to experience the magic of this highly anticipated film!