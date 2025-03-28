Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran Screens at TN's First Inflatable Theatre

A groundbreaking moment for the regional cinema scene unfolded on Thursday evening as PictureTime, a pioneering mobile digital movie theatre company, unveiled Tamil Nadu’s first inflatable digital theatre in Bommidi. The inaugural screening of Chiyaan Vikram’s highly anticipated action thriller, Veera Dheera Sooran- Pt 2, was a resounding success, marking a new chapter in making cinematic experiences accessible beyond metropolitan areas.

The PictureTime MFR Cinema, designed as a fully transportable digital theatre, features a 140-seat inflatable structure equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including Dolby 5.1 surround sound, high-definition projection, and various amenities like a booking office, power generator, and an F&B counter. This innovative cinema setup aims to redefine the movie-watching experience in semi-urban and rural areas.

The event was graced by several esteemed dignitaries, with Chief Guest TMT R. Jayanthi, IPS (DIG, Police, Tamil Nadu), leading the way. Also present were Mr. K. Thiagarajan (State President, Jacto Jio, Chennai), filmmaker Gopi Nainar (director of Nayanthara's Aramm), Mr. Anbu Deepan (lyricist and filmwriter), and Dr. S. Adivarayama (Deputy Enforcement Officer), among others.

Sushil Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of PictureTime, emphasized the significance of this launch. "With Tamil Nadu’s first inflatable digital theatre, we are bringing high-quality cinema to audiences far beyond the metros. We’re excited to kickstart this journey in Bommidi with Veera Dheera Sooran," he said.

Dr. M.F. Ramesh, Owner of MFR Cinemas, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "This initiative ensures that world-class cinematic experiences reach all corners of Tamil Nadu, enriching the movie-watching culture in semi-urban and rural regions."

Filmmaker Gopi Nainar also praised PictureTime’s efforts, noting, “Cinema has the power to challenge perspectives and inspire change. Projects like these ensure that powerful storytelling is accessible to audiences who may otherwise miss out on theatrical experiences."

With India facing a significant screen shortage, PictureTime aims to bridge this gap. Operating in 15 locations across 9 states, the company is transforming the way millions of people experience cinema. A second inflatable theatre is already set to open in Chengam, marking another milestone in PictureTime’s mission to deliver premium movie experiences to underserved regions across the country.