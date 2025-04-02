Chitrangda Singh on Freezing in Front of 400 People During a Shot for Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter has been making waves with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the series delves deep into the world of crime and politics in Bengal, offering a raw and intense portrayal of power struggles. Among its standout performances is Chitrangda Singh’s portrayal of Nibedita Basak, a determined politician navigating a morally grey system. Chitrangda Singh shared one of her most memorable moments from the shoot and what drew her to do this series.

Reflecting on what drew her to Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Chitrangda shared, "As an actor, I’m always drawn to roles that are challenging and layered because life itself is complex. Playing overly idealistic, one-dimensional characters feels more like something out of a comic book. Such series, on the other hand, need to be grounded in reality."

One of the most unforgettable moments for Chitrangda during the shoot was delivering a powerful speech in front of a massive crowd—something she had never done before in her acting career. She says, "One of my fondest memories from the series was delivering a speech to over 300-400 people. It was shot right opposite Victoria Memorial, in a huge maidan. I had rehearsed my speech in the van with the director, but the moment I stepped onto the stage and heard ‘Ready to roll,’ I felt a wave of nervousness and froze for seconds. However, the energy of the crowd kept me going, and ultimately, it turned out to be an incredibly exciting experience."

Chitrangda’s portrayal of Nibedita Basak has struck a chord with audiences, further cementing her reputation as a performer who embraces roles that challenge and push her boundaries.