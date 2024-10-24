Chitralayam Studios Expresses Gratitude For Promising Debut With Viswam

Chitralayam Studios Expresses Gratitude for A Promising Debut with Viswam in Tollywoodas it poised to enter the 3rd week, reflecting audience widespread acceptance and true appreciation.

Producer Venu Donepudi is glad for the love audience has shown in his maiden film. Seeing their smiles and hearing their applause is a reward beyond words and heartwarming. Families came out in large numbers, filling theaters with laughter and applause. What resonated with the audience was the candy floss humorous writing and action episodes - a hallmark of Sreenu Vaitla’s cinema, shares the producer.

At a time when bringing audiences to the theaters has become challenging, Viswam is poised to enter the third week creating positive atmosphere. “Credit goes to Sreenu Vaitla garu for the way it was written and executed.

At Chitralayam Studios, we wanted to bring out engaging stories that’ll appeal to all types of audiences. I am glad that we started off on a promising note. Thank you to each and everyone who contributed to this success especially SreenuVaitla garu, Gopichand garu, Gopimohan garu, Guhan garu, Chetan Bharadwaj garu and our co producer TG Vishwa Prasad garu. Special note of thank you to all the Gopichand garu fans who has made this journey worthwhile.

Coming from a corporate business background, operating in a structured manner worked big time for him in the entertainment industry. “Life! Camera Action has been an exciting journey. It's a cohesive and collaborative process where I was a facilitator who helped put things together,” says Venu.

Chitralayam Studios seeks to empower emerging talent in storytelling, towards it's lineup of projects while it prepares for its next 'Journey To Ayodhya' which is currently in pre production, after its inaugural success establishes a strong foundation.