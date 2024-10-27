Chiru recalls his first play 'Razinama', says 'endless joy'

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been ruling the roost in Tollywood for the last three decades with a slew of blockbusters like 'Indra,' 'Tagore', 'Shankar Dada MBBS' and his recent one being 'Waltair Veerayya'. The actor recently celebrated 50 years of working as an actor. To celebrate this milestone, he took to his social media and shared a picture from his college days when he acted in his first play in college.

Taking to his social media, Chiranjeevi shared a picture from his second year of college where he was pursuing a degree in B.Com. He shared a picture from the YNM College, Narsapur where he was tagged as the Best Actor in College 1974-75. The picture also showed his full name, KSSV Prasada Rao. The actor looked unrecognizable in the picture as he donned a plain shirt and sunglasses. Sharing the picture, he talked about his first play. He wrote, “‘Razinama’… First play on ‘Rangasthalam’ in Y N M College Narsapur… written by Kona Govinda Rao; The first recognition as an actor… it was Best Actor… endless encouragement… 1974-2024; 50 years of acting… endless joy!”