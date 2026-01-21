Chiranjeevi's Niece Sings a Song for Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi, continues its sensational run at the box office, breaking multiple records along the way.



It was recently reported that Chiranjeevi’s niece, Naira, lent her voice to one of the songs in the film. The track, titled Flying High, has generated considerable curiosity among fans. The makers have now officially announced that the full video song will be released soon.



Director Anil Ravipudi also took to X to introduce the young singer. “#Naira is the niece of our Megastar garu (daughter of his sister Madhavi garu). She has wonderfully sung the #FlyingHigh song from #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru. With a long journey ahead of her, this is just a beautiful beginning,” he wrote.



The song features lyrics by Kittu Vissapragada and music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. According to the makers, Flying High adds a strong emotional depth to the film’s narrative on the big screen.



The family entertainer stars Nayanthara as the female lead, while Venkatesh appears in a powerful cameo. Catherine Tresa and Harshvardhan play key roles in the film, with Bheems Ceciroleo scoring the music.

