Chiranjeevi's May day greetings to fans

Hyderabad: Taking fans back in time, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi has posted an archive ad video to greet people on 'May day'.

In a post on the micoblogging site X, Chiranjeevi said the advertisement was shot for a campaign done by the International Labour organisation (ILO) to eradicate the social evil of child labour. The campaign is called the 'Chinni Chetulu' and the video was shot 22 years ago, said the actor.

Conveying May Day greeting to his fans, Chiranjeevi asked them to say 'No to Child Labour.'

22 సంవత్సరాల క్రితం ... పసి పిల్లలని

పని పిల్లలుగా చేయొద్దని International Labour Organisation, ILO కోసం చేసిన "చిన్ని చేతులు" campaign.



ఈ రోజుకీ relevant అనిపించి share చేస్తున్నాను. Say NO to Child Labour.



Happy May Day to all !



International #LaborDay #MayDay pic.twitter.com/q5EqvxeoY6 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 1, 2024



On the work front, the Bhola Shankar star is currently busy working for the socio-fantasy movie 'Vishwambhara' directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by UV Creations.