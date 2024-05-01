Top
Chiranjeevi's May day greetings to fans

1 May 2024 6:03 AM GMT
Chiranjeevi (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Taking fans back in time, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi has posted an archive ad video to greet people on 'May day'.

In a post on the micoblogging site X, Chiranjeevi said the advertisement was shot for a campaign done by the International Labour organisation (ILO) to eradicate the social evil of child labour. The campaign is called the 'Chinni Chetulu' and the video was shot 22 years ago, said the actor.
Conveying May Day greeting to his fans, Chiranjeevi asked them to say 'No to Child Labour.'

On the work front, the Bhola Shankar star is currently busy working for the socio-fantasy movie 'Vishwambhara' directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by UV Creations.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
