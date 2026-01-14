Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Chiranjeevi Regains Dominance With Rs 40 Crore Share

Megastar Chiranjeevi is back with a bang this Sankranti, as his latest release has reportedly amassed a solid Rs 40 crore share in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till now and is adding steadily to the total. Trade circles say the film has already emerged as a big winner for distributors across the two Telugu states.



“It has managed to clock around Rs 40 crore share for distributors and is still counting. Chiranjeevi’s charisma has worked big time, and his combination with director Anil Ravipudi has clearly paid off,” said a distributor.



The family entertainer, packed with nostalgic moments and evergreen songs, has struck a chord especially with middle-aged and older fans of Chiranjeevi. Trade analysts note that the film has also drawn families in large numbers. “It’s a complete one-man show. Chiranjeevi’s comic timing has enthralled his core fan base from the older generation, while families are equally enjoying the humour,” the distributor added.

After the disappointment of Bhola Shankar, the film marks a comeback of sorts for Chiranjeevi. His screen presence alongside Nayanthara and Venkatesh has generated plenty of laughs in theatres, contributing to the festive atmosphere.

With strong occupancy and celebratory scenes reported across theatres in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film is witnessing what trade observers describe as “mega celebrations” in Telugu states, reinforcing Chiranjeevi’s enduring box office pull.

