Chiranjeevi’s Feedback on Peddi Sparks Curiosity?

If industry sources are to be believed, megastar Chiranjeevi has watched Peddi and shared his feedback with the film’s team. Ram Charan is currently busy with the upcoming project, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, which is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on April 30, 2026.



With the film nearing completion, its first glimpse and the debut song Chikiri have already raised expectations. Audiences are now eagerly waiting for the second single. Amid this growing buzz, reports suggest that Chiranjeevi recently watched the film and expressed his overall satisfaction, while also recommending a few changes in certain scenes.



This has sparked curiosity within industry circles about whether director Buchi Babu Sana will retain those portions as they are or rework them with minor reshoots based on the feedback. It is also known that filmmaker Sukumar is closely overseeing the project, mentoring his protégé Buchi Babu Sana through the final stages of Peddi.



The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, with music composed by A.R. Rahman. Shivarajkumar, Divyenndu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu play key roles in the film.



According to a source, Chiranjeevi has traditionally been involved in listening to Ram Charan’s scripts and offering inputs to strengthen the narrative. “Earlier, he would hear the scripts in detail and suggest improvements aimed at making them more impactful. Now, with his own acting commitments keeping him busy, he prefers to watch his son’s films after completion and share suggestions, if any. The team takes note of his feedback,” the source adds.

While there is no official confirmation from the makers, the development has further added to the anticipation surrounding Peddi.