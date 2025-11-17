Chiranjeevi Welcomes Arrest Of iBomma Admin

Megastar Chiranjeevi thanked Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar and his team for nabbing the notorious piracy operator behind iBomma, calling it a “big relief for the film industry.”

“Piracy has been robbing the industry of huge revenues. Imandhi Ravi openly challenged the police to arrest him — that level of arrogance was too much. Finally, he is behind bars. My thanks to the Commissioner and his team for this great achievement,” Chiranjeevi said at a joint press conference with the police today.



He also appreciated earlier efforts by officials like CV Anand and Kavitha, who had worked extensively to curb piracy. Chiranjeevi pointed out that several major films — Game Changer, Thandel, Kingdom, and OG — have suffered heavy losses due to piracy.



“I heard a 22-year-old from Bihar was earning huge money through piracy. It’s unbearable,” he added. He urged the film fraternity to stand united against piracy.



“We shouldn’t give up once our film is released. We must unite and fight this menace to save the revenue of Telugu cinema.”

Rajamouli Thanks Telangana Police



Director S.S. Rajamouli thanked the Telangana Police Department, comparing the arrest to a scene straight out of a movie.



“It was like a typical film sequence — a villain challenges the hero to catch him. Telangana police nabbed him within two months and proved their strength. Sajjanar and his team deserve full credit,” he said.



Rajamouli warned the public not to take piracy lightly. “Nothing comes for free. There are always hidden costs. People think watching pirated movies is harmless, but these operators are making huge money. Their equipment and servers cost a bomb. They misuse personal data — your name, number, or email could fall into the hands of cybercriminals. This can lead to financial fraud and even danger to life,” he cautioned, urging people to stay away from pirated content.

Nagarjuna Praises Police Efforts

Actor Nagarjuna revealed that the industry had met with CV Anand two months ago, and praised the Telangana and Hyderabad police for their outstanding work.



“They’ve helped not just Telugu cinema but also the Hindi and Tamil industries. This is a prize catch,” he said.

Commissioner Sajjanar Issues Warning



Commissioner Sajjanar said his team would continue cracking down aggressively. He revealed that the arrested operator had access to 50 lakh subscribers’ data, which could easily be misused for criminal activities. “Piracy is illegal — both uploading and watching. This is a big racket. Your data can go into the dark web, which is dangerous,” he concluded.