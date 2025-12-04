Chiranjeevi & Venkatesh Set for Blockbuster Collaboration, Express Joy

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for his upcoming film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi and slated for a grand Sankranti 2026 release. The film has generated strong buzz, especially with Victory Venkatesh sharing the screen with Chiranjeevi for the first time in their long careers.



Venkatesh recently wrapped up shooting his portions, including a major sequence. Expressing his excitement, he tweeted, “Wrapped up my part today for Mana ShankaraVaraPrasadGaru, and what an incredible experience it has been! Working with my favourite @KChiruTweets was an absolute joy, and this film has left me with so many lovely memories. It was long overdue to share the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi, and I’m so glad @AnilRavipudi finally brought us together for this special film. Can’t wait to celebrate Sankranthi 2026 with all of you in theatres.”



Responding to Venkatesh, Chiranjeevi conveyed his warmth and appreciation. He wrote, “My dear Venky, my brother. A heartfelt thank you for those wonderful ten days we spent working together. Your presence brought so much joy and energy. You added such a special touch to Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and I enjoyed every moment.”



Director Anil Ravipudi shared his elation at bringing two of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars together. He wrote, “Some dreams stay in your heart for years, and then one day, cinema blesses you with a moment like this. Seeing Megastar @KChiruTweets garu and Victory @VenkyMama garu stand together, dance together, share a laugh, and bring their signature charm was a soul-stirring moment for me which I can’t describe in words.”