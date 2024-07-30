Chiranjeevi Urges TFI to Support Newly Instituted Gaddar Awards After CM's Displeasure

Hyderabad: A day after the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed displeasure over the Telugu film industry's lack of response to the state government's proposal on the newly instituted Gaddar awards, Megastar Chiranjeevi requested the film chamber and producer council to take the government's proposal ambitiously on behalf of Telugu Film Industry.



It may be recalled that Revanth Reddy, on January 31 this year, while participating in the official Gaddar Jayanti celebrations organised by the state government for the first time at Ravindra Bharathi, declared that the Telangana government will institute the Gaddar Awards in place of the Nandi Awards earlier presented in United Andhra Pradesh to acknowledge excellence in Telugu cinema, theatre, and television fields. Revanth Reddy revealed that the awards will be named after Gaddar, paying homage to the revered revolutionary singer of Telangana who passed away in August 2023.

"I had hoped for a collaborative effort, where the filmmakers, actors, and other stakeholders would come together to make the Gaddar Awards a true celebration of our cinematic heritage. But there has been no response from the Telugu film industry so far. I don't know the reasons why they are silent. Their input is crucial for the success of this initiative, and their silence is disappointing." The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to the Gaddar awards and urged the Telugu film industry to come forward with their proposals.

















