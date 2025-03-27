Chiranjeevi to Showcase His Flair for Comedy in Upcoming Film

Director Anil Ravipudi, renowned for his blockbuster hits, including his latest success Sankrantiki Vasthunnam, is gearing up for his next project with Megastar Chiranjeevi. The highly anticipated film is set to begin soon. Anil Ravipudi took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he has completed the final narration of the script for Chiranjeevi. He wrote, “Final script narration done & locked. I introduced the character ‘Shankar Varaprasad’ to him, and he loved it thoroughly. We are now all set to begin shooting this big festive movie on an auspicious day.”

Since Chiranjeevi’s real name is Shivasankara Varaprasad Konidela, this character name will surely resonate with his fans and the audience. Anil Ravipudi, known for crafting great entertainers, promises another Annayya or Rowdy Alludu-like comedy with the megastar. Sahu Garapati is producing the film on a massive scale. After a break, Chiranjeevi will return to his comedic roots, moving away from his typical intense roles to showcase his lighter side, reminiscent of his hits like Chantabbai.



