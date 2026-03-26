Chiranjeevi Thanks Surgeon After Ram Charan’s Eye Surgery

Chiranjeevi has expressed heartfelt gratitude to eye surgeon Dr. Sudhakar Prasad after Ram Charan underwent a delicate procedure following an on-set injury.



The incident, which took place during an action sequence at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, was initially described as minor by the film’s team. However, Chiranjeevi’s recent update revealed that the injury to Charan’s eyelid required surgical intervention.



Sharing a note on X, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Dr. Sudhakar Prasad garu, your timely and skilful surgery on Charan's eyelid has truly been a blessing. Your precision, care, and expertise eased our concerns.”



Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, also conveyed her gratitude to Dr. Sudhakar Prasad and Dr. Subba Reddy for their medical care and support during the recovery.



Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extended his wishes for his nephew and actor Charan’s speedy recovery, expressing hope that he returns to full health soon.



Ram Charan is said to be recovering well and is expected to resume shooting shortly. However, uncertainty looms over the release timeline of Peddi, with fans eagerly awaiting an official update.

