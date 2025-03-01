Chiranjeevi Set to Explore New Genres with Young Directors

After collaborating with veteran filmmakers like V.V. Vinayak and Mohan Raja, megastar Chiranjeevi is now teaming up with a new wave of young directors, embracing diverse genres. “He has a keen understanding of the audience’s pulse and closely follows emerging filmmakers, eager to work with them and showcase his versatility,” says producer M.S. Raju. With over three decades of dominance in the industry, Chiranjeevi has balanced working with both seasoned and fresh talent. “He has been at the top for an unparalleled span, except for a brief political stint. His comeback with Khaidi No. 150 reaffirmed his stardom. Having explored action, comedy, and family dramas, he is now venturing into new cinematic landscapes,” he adds.

Recognizing the evolving tastes of Gen Z audiences, Chiranjeevi is stepping into the realm of socio-fantasy with Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The supernatural thriller promises mystical and larger-than-life elements. “Chiranjeevi saw great potential in Vassishta’s vision and is taking on a grand magnum opus, unveiling himself in a never-before-seen avatar,” says Raju.

Additionally, Chiranjeevi is set to collaborate with Srikanth Odela, the director behind Dasara, known for its raw and rustic storytelling. “This film will elevate his fearless image, as seen in the first poster featuring drops of blood and Chiranjeevi gripping a sword. It’s an intense, action-packed adventure that plays to his invincible screen persona,” he adds.

Beyond these high-octane roles, the Tagore star will also showcase his impeccable comic timing in a film directed by Anil Ravipudi, fresh off the success of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. “Chiranjeevi excels in comedy, and this project will be a perfect blend of humor and emotion, delivering a wholesome family entertainer,” Raju explains.

With young filmmakers who grew up idolizing Chiranjeevi now directing him, there’s an added layer of admiration and creative energy. “Their fan worship will fuel their ambition to craft the best possible films, each aiming to raise the bar and leave their mark in Chiranjeevi’s legacy,” Raju concludes.