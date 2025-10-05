Chiranjeevi Reunites with 80s Friends, Shares Heartfelt Note on X

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he reunited with his close friends from the 1980s. Sharing a heartwarming post on X, Chiranjeevi expressed his joy and affection for his longtime companions, saying, “Every reunion with my beloved friends from the 80s is a walk down memory lane, filled with laughter, warmth, and the same unbreakable bond we’ve shared for decades. So many beautiful memories, and yet every meet feels as fresh as the first!”





The actor’s post struck a chord with fans, who admired the camaraderie and enduring friendship among the 80s film stars. Chiranjeevi has often spoken fondly of his strong connection with his contemporaries, many of whom continue to meet regularly to celebrate their decades-long bond both on and off screen.



