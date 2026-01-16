Chiranjeevi regains his Midas touch with ‘Mana Sankara Vara Prasad Garu’

Megastar Chiranjeevi is drawing sensational crowds with his latest release, Mana Sankara Vara Prasad Garu, across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “The film has garnered around ₹54 crore share in the Telugu states, which is a record-breaking performance,” says a distributor, adding that the movie is expected to hold strong for a few more days. “Family audiences are turning up in big numbers, with theatres brimming with activity,” he notes.

Chiranjeevi’s daughter and co-producer Sushmita Konidela expressed her happiness over the film’s success and revealed that she joined the production with the support of her brother Ram Charan. She shared her joy on social media, thanking audiences for the overwhelming response.

“Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh together trigger plenty of fun and inject energy into the comic caper, though the plot isn’t fascinating,” a trade observer points out. The addition of Nayanthara has further enhanced the film’s appeal, making it a star-studded fare and giving it a clear advantage over other Sankranti releases.

The film was traded for around ₹100 crore in the Telugu states and is expected to recover its investment in the days to come. “Director Anil Ravipudi has once again struck a chord with the family audience, particularly in the Telugu states and among Telugu viewers worldwide. Those who enjoy his style of loud, mass-oriented comedy are expected to flock to theatres soon,” he concludes.