Chiranjeevi Recalls Joy and Anxiety of His First Day on Camera

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has grown into one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated legends through decades of hard work and consistency, recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee shared rare throwback pictures from Punadhirallu, marking the very first day he faced the camera in his life back in 1978.



In his social media post, Chiranjeevi recalled the emotional milestone, writing, “Today is the first day I stood in front of the camera in my life for the movie Punadhirallu.” Reflecting on that moment, he admitted that the emotions he experienced were hard to put into words. “The anxiety, joy, responsibility, and emotion I felt that day are indescribable,” he said.



Despite the decades that have passed since his debut, the actor noted that the memory still feels fresh. “That moment still feels like it happened just yesterday or the day before,” he shared, describing the beginning of his acting journey as “a dream-like experience, like living through a Chandamama Katha or a fantasy.”



On the special occasion, Chiranjeevi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the director and producers who gave him his first opportunity, crediting their trust and encouragement for laying the foundation of his illustrious career. He also concluded the post by thanking audiences for supporting and blessing him continuously from his debut till today.



On work front, Chiranjeevi bounced back with comic caper 'Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu' and now looking forward to his next 'Vishvambhara', a socio fantasy to sustain his winning streak.

