Chiranjeevi Praises Shiva; RGV Responds with Thanks and Apology

The makers of Ram Gopal Varma’s iconic film Shiva, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala, are set to re-release the cult classic on November 14. Ahead of the re-release, RGV shared a video of actor Chiranjeevi talking about the film and expressing his appreciation.

Sharing the clip on X, the director wrote, “Thank you ⁦@KChiruTweets gaaru. Also, on this occasion, I want to apologise to you if I ever unintentionally offended you. Thank you once again for your largeness of heart.”

Several leading filmmakers, including S S Rajamouli and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, have reminisced about watching Shiva during its original 1990 release — recalling the iconic cycle chain scene, Ilaiyaraaja’s gripping background score, and RGV’s groundbreaking visual style that redefined Telugu cinema. Nagarjuna, who not only played the lead but also produced the film under his home banner Annapurna Studios, took to X to share the announcement. “On my dear father ANR’s birthday, I am pleased to announce that the film that shook Indian cinema is coming back to shake theatres again on November 14,” he posted.



