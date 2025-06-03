Chiranjeevi Praises Sekhar Kammula's Filmmaking Style And Writing

The other day, director Sekhar Kammula met with Megastar Chiranjeevi to express his love for the actor. Kammula has been a filmmaker for the past 25 years.



Acknowledging Kammula's social media post, in which he stated that Chiru was a major source of inspiration behind his becoming a filmmaker, the Vishwambhara actor wrote that he is proud to have an admirer like him. "I truly love your films, which are thoughtfully made, combining subtle entertainment with social commentary. You have created a unique style in filmmaking, and I wish and bless that you continue to write and make many more popular films for another 25 years, reaching even greater heights," the Waltair Veerayya actor wrote.





మై డియర్ శేఖర్, @sekharkammula మీలాంటి ఒక అభిమాని వుండటం నాకూ అంతే ఆనందకరం. మీ ప్రస్థానానికి స్ఫూర్తి నిచ్చానని తెలిసి మరింత సంతోషించాను. మీ 25 years జర్నీలో ఆ విధంగా నేనూ ఒక భాగమైనందుకు గర్వంగా వుంది.సున్నితమైన వినోదంతో పాటు, ఒక సోషల్ కామెంట్ ని జత చేసి ఆలోచనాత్మకంగా తీసే మీ… pic.twitter.com/8MVKQdiiJ3 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 3, 2025





Sekhar Kammula-directed Kuberaa is scheduled to arrive at theatres on June 20th, 2025.

