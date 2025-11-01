Chiranjeevi, Prabhas Set for Sankranthi Clash, ₹350 Crore Plus at Stake

Once again, Tollywood is gearing up for a high-voltage box-office clash this coming Sankranthi, as multiple big-ticket films are set to release during the festive season. The harvest festival has traditionally been the most lucrative period for Telugu cinema, with families thronging theatres amid the four-day holiday celebrations.



“Sankranthi is the biggest festival for Telugus, and audiences love to watch films together with their families,” says producer-director Abhishek Nama, adding that a clash is inevitable. “Big-star movies are much-awaited during this season. Fans celebrate the festival with their favorite stars on screen, and watching films has become part of the Sankranthi ritual, right along with festive delicacies.”



He points out that the success of ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ (2025) proved how family-oriented films resonate strongly with festival crowds. “This time too, we expect better footfalls with a mix of youth, families, children, and mass audiences boosting collections.”



Leading the race this Sankranthi is Prabhas, whose action-comedy ‘The Raja Saab’ is scheduled to release on January 9, kickstarting the festive lineup across nearly 1,500 theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “Prabhas’ popularity is at its peak, and his film is expected to open huge,” says an exhibitor. “The movie promises a blend of action, humor, and his fiery new avatar — a sure-shot magnet for festival crowds.” Meanwhile, the Tamil dubbed film 'Jana Nayakudu' featuring Tamil star Vijay is also in the race for Sankranthi since it is planned for worldwide release on January 9.



Distributor further adds, "Megastar Chiranjeevi, returning with a family entertainer titled ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’, directed by Anil Ravipudi, which hits screens on January 12. The duo is expected to recreate the fun-filled magic of ‘F2’ and ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’, with Nayanthara playing the female lead. “It’s a complete family drama loaded with comedy and emotions — perfect for the festival audience,” says a distributor.



Meanwhile, another trade source cautions against overcrowding. “We’re also expecting Ravi Teja’s comedy drama with director Kishore Tummala to release on January 13, followed by ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’, starring Naveen Polishetty, on January 14. That’s a lot of releases already.”



The line-up continues with ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’, starring Sharwanand and directed by Ram Abbaraju of Samajavaragamana fame, set for January 15. The film is said to be a comic family entertainer set in the Godavari region.



Trade analysts estimate that the total box-office stake this Sankranthi season could exceed ₹350 crore, making it one of the most competitive and high-risk release windows in recent years.



When contacted, leading exhibitor Suniel Narang urged caution. “Ideally, only three big films should be released during Sankranthi to allow sufficient theatre space and avoid unnecessary clashes,” says Sunil. “Beyond that, it becomes chaotic and hurts everyone’s business.”



With both Prabhas and Chiranjeevi leading the charge, and younger stars joining the fray, Sankranthi 2026 is shaping up to be a blockbuster battle — one that will test the star power, strategy, and storytelling strength of Tollywood’s biggest names.