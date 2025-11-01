Chiranjeevi, Prabhas Gear Up for Sankranthi Showdown

Tollywood is heading for a high-voltage box-office clash this coming Sankranthi, with several star-studded films set to release during the festival season. Traditionally the most lucrative period for Telugu cinema, Sankranthi draws families to theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for four days of celebrations and screenings.

“Sankranthi is the biggest festival for Telugus, and audiences love watching films together with their families,” says producer-director Abhishek Nama. “Big-star movies are much-awaited during this season. Fans celebrate the festival with their favourite stars on screen — it’s become as much a ritual as festive delicacies.”

He adds that the success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam (2025) reaffirmed how family-centric films resonate during the holidays. “This time too, we expect better footfalls, with a mix of youth, families, children, and mass audiences boosting collections.”

Leading the race is Prabhas, whose action-comedy The Raja Saab hits screens on January 9, opening across nearly 1,500 theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “Prabhas’ popularity is at its peak,” says an exhibitor. “The movie promises a mix of action, humour, and his fiery new avatar — a sure-shot magnet for festival crowds.” The Tamil-dubbed Jana Nayakudu, starring Vijay, is also slated for a worldwide release the same day.

Megastar Chiranjeevi joins the fray with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi, releasing on January 12. The duo, known for their flair in family entertainers like F2 and Sankranthiki Vasthunam, reunite with Nayanthara as the female lead. “It’s a complete family drama with comedy and emotion — ideal for the festival audience,” says a distributor.

Ravi Teja’s untitled comedy with director Kishore Tummala is expected to arrive on January 13, followed by Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty, on January 14. The line-up continues with Nari Nari Naduma Murari, featuring Sharwanand and directed by Ram Abbaraju of Samajavaragamana fame, set for January 15.

Trade analysts estimate that the total box-office stakes this Sankranthi could exceed `350 crore — making it one of the most competitive and high-risk festive windows in recent memory.

Exhibitor Suniel Narang advises caution: “Ideally, only three big films should release during Sankranthi to ensure enough theatre space and avoid cannibalising collections. Beyond that, it turns chaotic and hurts everyone’s business.”

With Prabhas and Chiranjeevi leading the charge and a host of younger stars in pursuit, Sankranthi 2026 promises not just a festive celebration — but a blockbuster showdown that will test Tollywood’s biggest names at the box office.