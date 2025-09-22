Chiranjeevi Pens A Heartfelt Note As He Completes 47 Years in Telugu cinema

On September 22, 2025, Megastar Chiranjeevi completes 47 years since his debut film, Pranam Khareedu, hit theaters in 1978. The iconic actor shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing gratitude to his fans and the Telugu film industry.



Chiranjeevi, in his social media post, reflected on his journey, acknowledging that it was his debut film that first introduced him to the audience as "Chiranjeevi." He credited his fans for their love throughout his career.



“You breathed life into me as an actor, and as your elder brother, son, family member, and a megastar, you have always supported and loved me unconditionally,” he wrote, adding that the success of his 155 films and the numerous awards he has received over the years are a collective achievement, belonging to his fans just as much as they belong to him.













The actor concluded his message with a wish for this bond of love to continue forever.



Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu and Vishwambhara are Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies. The first one will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2026. The second one will be a Summer release that year.

